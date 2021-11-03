Cardiff museum takes down slave owner Thomas Picton's portrait
A portrait of Welsh slave owner Sir Thomas Picton has been taken down from National Museum Cardiff.
It had been on almost continuous display for more than 100 years.
It has been described as "the beginning of a journey" by National Museum Wales. Its chief executive Fadhili Maghiya said the move had "huge significance".
The museum worked with young people from African communities to re-imagine how the Picton portrait should be displayed and interpreted in future.
Picton, who was born in Haverfordwest in 1758, had long been remembered as the highest ranking British officer to fall at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
But as governor of Trinidad in the 1790s and early 1800s, he authorised the use of torture on local people, including 14-year-old Luisa Calderon who was accused of stealing.
The incident led to him being ordered to return home to stand trial in London. He was convicted but later had the decision overturned.
Following the Black Lives Matter protests last year, National Museum Wales began working on a project called Reframing Picton with young people from the Sub Sahara Advisory Panel.
Mr Maghiya said the decision to take down the portrait was the start of something important.
"It's almost like a new era in some ways, especially looking at who he was, what he stood for, what he did," he said.
"It does bring a new chapter in terms of conversations about race, diversity, inclusiveness.
"Many different conversations and difficult ones as well, which we're having at the moment, and we're bound to have more. "
Kath Davies, the director of collections and research at National Museum Wales, said it was the beginning of "a long journey".
"It feels like a starting point for me and I think it's a starting point, certainly, for the museum," she said.
"We're National Museum Wales and we have to think about who we represent and how we represent everyone in Wales.
"We are aware that we've got problematic items within the collection.
"Picton [is] probably the most problematic but there are other areas that we do need to explore in detail, so I think there will be other changes.
"Following that through, we will continue to work with communities, as we have with the Picton portrait, to ensure those voices are heard."
It has been replaced in the Faces of Wales Gallery with another portrait titled Hedger and Ditcher: Portrait of William Lloyd.
It was painted by Dutch artist Albert Houthuesen who was fascinated with the working life of the colliers in Trelogan, Flintshire, while on holiday in the area with his wife in the 1930s.
Ms Davies described the subject as "a working class hero" and "somebody who looks very different to Picton".
Last month, National Museum Wales announced two new artworks had been commissioned, following an open call for artists to reinterpret Picton's legacy.
"I'm sure they will bring a lot of other new discussions," she said.