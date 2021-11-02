Logan Luker: Tributes after Penygraig rugby player, 17, dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a rugby player who died suddenly.
Logan Luker, 17, the captain of Penygraig RFC's youth team, was found dead on Monday. Police say they are not treating his death as suspicious.
The Rhondda Cynon Taf club said they were "devastated", while hundreds of messages of support have been posted and a memorial game is being planned.
Logan's parents said he was "such a special person" and "the best son and brother".
"We loved him so much, he was a true young gentleman who tried to make everyone smile," they said in a statement.
"Please, please if anyone is struggling please speak out, because us as a family are broken and I don't want anyone else to go through what we are."
They also thanked everyone who has offered messages of support.
The club said in a statement: "Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and all our boys at Penygraig RFC.
"Logan was a very talented young player who gave his heart to playing rugby. Logan, when on the field, would run at anything in his way and would get back up ready to go again.
"Penygraig RFC will never be the same again. Rest in peace buddy."
Club members said "their doors are always open for those who need support at this difficult time".
Team manager Louise Jenkins said the club would put on a memorial game, and members of the youth and senior teams were planning to hold a sponsored walk.
A fundraising page has already raised more than £1,500.
In a post on social media, Ms Jenkins said the club and community were "broken" by the news.
"As a mother it's breaking my heart seeing my boys struggling to come to terms with losing not just a friend but a team mate," she said.
"My love extends not just to my children but all my boys at Penygraig RFC youth. I know we fuss and mother you all too much but we are a family, we are one and as your team manager I will do my upmost to support you all day and night. Please don't suffer alone."
She said Logan's memory will "forever be kept alive".
Beddau youth rugby team, who played against Penygraig recently, also paid tribute.
"Just over a week ago we played against a very talented Penygraig RFC youth XV and in particular their outstanding captain, a player called Logan Luker," they said.
"Today we learned that this fine young man was tragically taken far too soon.
"Whilst we can't pretend we knew Logan well, we can say we were recently privileged to have witnessed first hand Logan's talent and his gentlemanly conduct on the field of play. He was a credit to his family and to the club jersey he wore."
South Wales Police confirmed the sudden death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found at an address in Penygraig on Monday.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed, the force said.