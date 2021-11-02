Haverfordwest: Tributes to second paddleboarder who died in river
- Published
A woman who died in a paddle boarding accident had a "beautiful, kind and loving soul", her family have said.
Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, was part of a group of nine people on an excursion exploring the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on Saturday.
Two others, a man and a woman, died following the incident while another woman was critically injured.
Paul O'Dwyer, from Neath Port Talbot, has already been named by friends as one of those who died.
A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but had no injuries.
Miss Rogers was a deputy store manager at a supermarket, her family said.
In a statement, they said: "Morgan was a beautiful, kind and loving soul, beloved by all who have been touched by her warm smile and her caring personality.
"Morgan was never happier than when she was in the outdoors doing what she loved and spending time with her family.
"She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all those she has known along the way. Morgan will always be in our hearts and our memories. We will miss her dearly."
The group were from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot.
One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O'Dwyer died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.
He was a former soldier and father-of-three.
Neath Port Talbot councillor Matthew Crowley knew Mr O'Dwyer for most of his life, and said he had always been a sports lover, and was the "life and soul of the party, from a real young age".
Ms Mckinven said she had pulled out of the morning paddle because she was concerned about the weather conditions.
In a statement read outside Haverfordwest Police Station, Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees, of Dyfed-Powys Police, revealed the nine people got into difficulties after reaching the weir near Quay Street.
He said the force first received reports of people in difficulty at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.
"A group of nine adults from the south Wales area had travelled to Pembrokeshire for a paddle boarding excursion yet had got into difficulties at the weir adjacent to Quay Street.
"A significant operation, a rescue operation, was commenced involving resources from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Ambulance Service Trust, Dyfed-Powys Police, the coastguard and the RNLI. Search activity was assisted by helicopters."
He added the exact circumstances are now being "thoroughly investigated".
Det Ch Insp Rees said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones, and of the injured person, adding: "Paddleboarding is a growing leisure pursuit and we would encourage those engaging in the activity to ensure they understand the weather conditions and water conditions at a particular location where they may be enjoying that sport."