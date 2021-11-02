Tributes as Cimla man Christopher Howells dies in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "one of a kind" 22-year-old man who died following a crash in Neath Port Talbot.
Christopher Howells, from Cimla, died following the two-car collision on the B4287 at Efail Fach, Pontrhydyfen at about 19:30 BST on 30 October.
Mr Howells was a passenger in a green Mazda MX-5. The 27-year-old driver of that car was seriously injured.
The driver of a red Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction was taken to hospital.
Two other people in the Fiesta were unhurt.
Mr Howells parents said their son would be "dearly missed by many" and has left a "massive hole in everyone's hearts".
"He was one of a kind, outgoing and full of laughter.
"There are no words to describe the loss our family is currently feeling and dealing with."
His parents also said he had enjoyed his first early workdays in Skewen McDonald's and went on to achieve his ambition as a car bodywork apprentice.
Mr Howells' friend Callum described him as "always the friendliest and most warm-hearted person to be around" and said he felt like a brother to him.
"We spent almost every day together and I will truly love every moment that we shared together," he said.
South Wales Police's serious collision investigation unit is continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward following the crash.