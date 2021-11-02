RAF Red Arrows jet manoeuvre went wrong in fatal crash
An RAF corporal was killed when a Red Arrows jet crashed at a Welsh airbase, an inquest has heard.
Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, from Ingham, Lincolnshire, was an engineer in the Hawk 1 jet which crashed on the runway at RAF Valley on Anglesey.
Pilot Flt Lt David Stark was carrying out a practised engine failure on take-off on 20 March 2018 but shortly after taking off the manoeuvre went wrong.
The inquest heard the pilot managed to eject safely.
"Sadly, Cpl Bayliss did not," said Katie Sutherland, acting senior coroner for north west Wales, as she opened the hearing.
The corner said after reviewing the evidence, she "won't just consider how, but how and in what circumstances" the death happened.
Sqn Ldr Steve Horace, who was an instructor at RAF Valley at time, and a former member of the Red Arrows team, was on the runway about to take off with a student when he saw the jet piloted by Fl Lieut Stark take off ahead of him before going down.
"The rate of descent was significant. It caught my attention," he told the inquest, adding the crash happened about 12 to 15 seconds later.
He said he saw the canopy of the jet shatter and the pilot ejecting just a fraction of a second before seeing the aircraft explode in a ball of flames.
The inquest heard Cpl Bayliss died from smoke inhalation and a low grade head injury.
Sqn Ldr Horace told the hearing the best engineers were chosen to accompany pilots on certain sorties.
He added pilots had to regularly perform certain manoeuvres, such as a practised engine failure on take-off, and such manoeuvres had to be cleared before flights.
He also said the sortie in which Cpl Bayliss died would not happen any more.
The coroner asked Sqn Ldr Horace what training Cpl Bayliss and other non-pilots would have received in how to operate the ejector seat in the jet.
He said he could not talk about what the practice was in 2018 but now anyone flying in a jet would be taken to a hangar, put in practice seat, shown how to strap themselves in "and then you show them how to pull the handle".
He said once in the air, the pilot could not operate the ejector seat for the other person.
The hearing, expected to last up to four days, is continuing.