Three deny Gary Jenkins murder in Cardiff's Bute Park
- Published
Two men and a 16-year-old girl have denied murder following an attack in a Cardiff park.
Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died in hospital 16 days after being attacked in Bute Park during the early hours of 20 July.
Jason Edwards, 25, of Riverside, Cardiff, Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Newport Crown Court.
All three pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, manslaughter and robbery.
They also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard how psychiatric and psychological reports were being prepared for two of the defendants.
There will be a further pre-trial hearing on 10 December and the trial, which is estimated to last four weeks, is due to begin on 17 January 2022.
Dr Jenkins, a father of two from Cardiff, lived his life "happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession", his family said.