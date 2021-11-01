Llanbedr: Plaid Cymru 'furious' as approved bypass is scrapped
- Published
A new road bypass in Snowdonia, which was approved after 60 years of lobbying, has been scrapped.
The one mile (1.5km) Llanbedr Access Road was given the go-ahead in March.
It was proposed because of severe tailbacks during the summer caused by tourists visiting nearby Shell Island.
However, the Welsh government has now reversed the decision as part of a review of major road building projects. Plaid Cymru called the decision a "bitter betrayal".
Leader of the Plaid Cymru-led Gwynedd council Dyfrig Siencyn said he was furious at the decision, saying it shows "a complete lack of understanding" about road usage in rural Wales.
Supporters of the scheme, first mooted 60 years ago, claimed it would slash journey times by an hour, and boost investment by improving access to the Snowdonia Aerospace Centre, a drone-testing facility at the former RAF Llanbedr airfield.
Explaining the new decision, deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters said: "The climate emergency makes it imperative that we avoid investment that increases carbon emissions, especially in the next 15 years when most cars on the road will still be petrol and diesel vehicles,"
It had earlier been proposed by Gwynedd council and approved by the Snowdonia National Park Authority, whose officers said most impacts on the environment could be successfully mitigated while cutting traffic through the village by 90%.
However, a review of all new road schemes funded by the Welsh government was announced in March, undertaken by experts on transport and climate change.
As the Llanbedr scheme was at an advanced stage of preparation, the panel was asked to "fast track" this decision.
The review asked two questions - has enough consideration been given to non-transport solutions and has enough consideration been given to whether the road proposal will lead to increased CO2 emissions on the road network?
'Crushing blow'
"The chair's report concludes that the proposed scheme does not align well with new Welsh government transport and climate policy, and advises that it is not taken forward," Mr Waters added.
It has now been scrapped and an alternative package of measures is being considered.
"I am furious with today's announcement by Welsh government" said Gwynedd council leader Mr Siencyn.
"(It is) based on a report which shows a complete lack of understanding of a rural situation in terms of road usage or the desperate need for jobs of high quality in one of the areas with the lowest household incomes,
"It is clear that once again rural areas can be sacrificed on the alter of climate change where the real problem and the answers lie in our urban areas."
Mr Siencyn described it as a "crushing blow" to the hopes and aspirations of people in the area, adding: "The potential increase in carbon emissions from the new road scheme fade into insignificance when compared to the emissions and pollution suffered by the residents of Llanbedr over the summer months, when hundreds of vehicles are at a standstill in the village."