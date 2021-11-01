Cardiff kitten saved from being set alight by children
A kitten is recovering after she was rescued from three children threatening to set her alight.
A woman walking her dog overheard the cat's distressed calls behind bushes close to Hendre Lake in St Mellons, Cardiff.
She discovered three boys, aged about 12 or 13, discussing "burning the cat" they had trapped inside a black bin bag.
RSPCA Cymru said the incident "beggars belief".
The three boys ran off when challenged by the woman.
The cat, aged about eight months old, was uninjured and is now being cared for by the RSPCA.
The charity is appealing for information about the "appalling" incident which happened between 16:00 and 17:00 GMT on Thursday 14 October.
Inspector Simon Evans said: "We are extremely grateful this kind-hearted member of the public intervened when she did.
"Although understandably nervous at first after his ordeal, the kitten is now doing well.
"He's had a thorough check over and is now safe and enjoying lots of TLC."