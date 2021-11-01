Haverfordwest: Man jailed for attempted rape of mum and child
- Published
A man who tried to rape a woman and her four-year-old daughter while they were on a family walk, and threatened to throw another child in the river, has been jailed for 16 years.
Anthony Williams, 43, of Hill Street, Haverfordwest headbutted the woman during an incident on a cycle path in the Pembrokeshire town in May.
Swansea Crown Court heard the attack happened during the day.
Williams admitted attempted rape of a woman over 18 and of a girl under 13.
An extension of eight years on his licence was also imposed.
Robin Rouch, prosecuting, said the mother-of-two woman was told to undress otherwise the children would be harmed.
After trying to rape the woman he made the mother take clothing from the four-year-old and tried to rape her.
The court heard Williams had a drink problem, spending hundreds of pounds on alcohol.
Judge Geraint Walters said the case was truly disturbing and Williams had submitted the woman and her child to a life-changing ordeal.
After the hearing Michael Jenkins of the Crown Prosecution service described it as a "truly despicable crime".
He added: "No one should have to face what the victims were put through. The mother showed great courage in doing all that she could to minimise the harm to her children."