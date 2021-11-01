Swansea carer cleared of neglect of vulnerable adults
A Swansea carer has been acquitted of the neglect and ill treatment of vulnerable adults in his care, after a jury failed to reach a verdict.
Tony Rowlands, 51, from Neath, denied one count of ill treatment or wilful neglect of a person at Frood House in Clydach, in July 2017.
The prosecution offered no further evidence during a hearing in Swansea Crown Court.
The judge dismissed the charge against Mr Rowlands.
During the same trial, two other carers were found guilty of the ill treatment or wilful neglect of vulnerable people at Gower Lodge, in Swansea.
Douglas Stephens, from Carmarthenshire, was found guilty of four charges and Anthony John Thomas, from Swansea, was found guilty of two charges.
The two men will be sentenced at a later date.