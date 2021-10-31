Haverfordwest: Three die on paddleboarding river trip
Three paddleboarders have died and one is in a critical condition after a group got into difficulty in a river.
Dyfed-Powys Police said two women and a man died at the scene and another woman remains in hospital following the incident on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on Saturday morning.
They were part of a group of nine adults who travelled to Pembrokeshire for a paddleboarding excursion.
The other five people were rescued and were not injured.
A member of the public is also believed to have jumped into the river to try and save the paddleboarders, but managed to get out safely, police added.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
A total of 20 police officers, as well as 30 firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, including specialist water rescue technicians, were involved in the rescue.
Two fire services boats helped with bank and river searches, which also involved Coastguard teams.
Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees said his thoughts were with the loved ones of those involved and he thanked emergency service colleagues for their support.
The coroner and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has sent a team of inspectors to the area to undertake a preliminary assessment.
"The aim of the MAIB's preliminary assessment is to help with determining the way forward," said a spokesman.
On Saturday, town councillor Thomas Tudor said it was a "terrible tragedy" and sent his sympathies "to the families who have lost loved ones".