Landslide wrecks Nefyn, Gwynedd, road after heavy rain
A road has been wrecked by a landslide after heavy rain fell in parts of Wales.
North Wales Police shut the route in Nefyn, Gwynedd, after severe weather conditions caused the slip at Lon Gam, known locally as Screw Road.
Earlier this year, a large section of the cliff and chunks of some homes' gardens were lost to a beach below.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) has listed Nefyn as being in a "subsidence hazard zone".
Nefyn residents Nick Kerr and wife Judi said heavy rain over the last 24 hours had led to road closures further afield on Friday.
Mr Kerr said: "The rain was very heavy this morning, there were quite a few roads closed when we ventured out.
"And there were three police cars there this morning on Screw Road in Nefyn.
"With climate change Nefyn has been quite exposed. Now people can't get down to the beach, there's no access and the cliff path is closed.
"Nefyn cliffs are obviously quite susceptible as they're mostly mud and clay, it slips off down the hill."
Meanwhile, in Conwy county, the council reported minor flooding in Conwy, Deganwy, St George, Upper Colwyn Bay, Llandudno, Llanrhos, Glan Conwy, Craig y Don, Mochdre and Penmaenmawr.
Cars came to a standstill at Deganwy's Station Road and Albert Drive where drains were blocked.
A council spokeswoman said: "A number of roads were flooded. Some properties were affected and gullies overwhelmed due to the volume of surface water and run-off."
They said staff had been out checking flood hot-spots, monitoring watercourses and keeping culverts clear.
"Harbour staff have used pumps at Conwy Quay, which is now clear," the spokeswoman said.
"Station Road in Deganwy is passable with care. Our tanker is clearing blockages at Albert Drive in Deganwy."