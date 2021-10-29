LGBTQ+: 'I thought I'd have to leave Wales to be myself'
By Kate Morgan
BBC Wales News
- Published
"It's so stereotypical, the only gay in the village."
For many it is a catchphrase from a comedy show, but for Dillon Hughes from Valley on Anglesey, it was a reality that affected his mental health.
He is one of a number of LGBTQ+ people calling for better support services outsides of Welsh cities.
The Welsh government said it is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ people wherever they are and its draft action plan aims to address these challenges.
Dillon, 18, said at times growing up in Valley felt like "the Dark Ages".
The NHS worker said he still feared people judging him in his local community.
"If a guy wearing make-up or all in drag went to the pub, everyone would stare at you as if you're an alien," he said.
He said he assumed he would have to move away to feel comfortable with himself, but now wants the community to learn and adapt.
"They just need information and guidance about what the issues are... a lot of people in my community don't really understand how it all works - they think a man and a woman should be together and that's it," he added.
'Step in the right direction'
For Mark Lewis, growing up as a teenager in Penygroes, Carmarthenshire, was "pretty hard".
The 40-year-old now lives in London and works a senior adviser on HIV policy to the UK government.
"There are hardly any services in the mid and west Wales region - you'd have to go to Swansea or Cardiff to go to the nearest gay venue to actually meet other people that are similar to yourself", he said.
He feels positive about the Welsh government's plan and wants to see an LGBTQ+ coordinator in each council area who can reach out to members of the community.
"What works in Swansea or Cardiff won't work in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or even Powys.
"I think having that support for local LGBT communities will be a step in the right direction so LGBT members don't feel like they are alone."
Cerian Wilshere-Davies, from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, felt like they were "lucky" to have LGBTQ+ representation after joining a theatre group in their teens.
They said they think "a lot of LGBT+ people leave Wales" due to not feeling included.
The 25-year-old now runs an arts project, funded by National Theatre Wales and Natural Resources Wales, looking at the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and their connection to rural landscapes.
"It's just so important to me to create an LGBT community in Wales that is connected with each other and isn't centralised in cities," they said. "I just feel extremely passionate about it."
'I thought I'd have to leave to be myself'
Being visible is also important to town councillor Joshua Beynon, 24, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire.
Growing up he thought he would "have to leave to be himself" but after a short trip to Australia he came home.
"My reason for staying was if no-one stays then no-one is going to change anything. It is hard work, it is tiring just for being yourself."
He wants to see better education in schools, intervention from authorities to stop abuse and more mental health support.
He added: "I don't think the solution is complicated, it's small steps, small things, a safe space free from judgement, a gay club perhaps."
The Welsh government said it wanted "Wales to be the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe" after being "aware that many LGBTQ+ people, particularly those living in rural areas, can sometimes feel isolated and disconnected from their local communities".
Its draft LGBTQ+ Action Plan sets out actions to address those challenges, including a new Wales-wide Pride Fund to support grassroots events and improved access to health services across the country.
The final plan will be published early next year.