River Llynfi pollution: No convictions after 45,000 fish deaths
- Published
An investigation into pollution of the River Llynfi has ended with no realistic prospect of a conviction, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said.
The incident, which took place on 31 July last year, had a highly detrimental effect on the river.
An NRW assessment estimated more than 45,000 fish and other river life died in the incident.
Ann Weedy, from NRW, said: "Our officers have been appalled by the damage caused to the River Llynfi."
"We are very disappointed that we have not been able to bring those responsible to justice."
She added that assessments carried out by NRW earlier this year showed promising signs of recovery in the river, near Pontithel, Powys.
NRW said it had exhausted every lead and done everything it could to be able to prove what happened.
It said it would consider reopening the investigation if compelling new evidence came to light.