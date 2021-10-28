Llandudno Junction: Mental health doctor Dawid Oberholzer died in crash
A 75-year-old doctor who died in a two-vehicle road crash has been named.
Dr Dawid Oberholzer of Llys Onnen, Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, died in the collision on the A470 link road on 19 October near Bodysgallen Spa.
Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police said the doctor was "a highly respected, well known medical professional" who worked in mental health in the area for several years.
The second driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Dr Oberholzer was born in South Africa and moved to the UK about 20 years ago.
"I would particularly like to speak to any close friends and family members of Dr Oberholzer in connection with our ongoing investigation into this tragic incident," said Sgt Williams.
