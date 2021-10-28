Anglesey student died after exam fail email, inquest told
- Published
A 21-year-old student was found dead after wrongly being told she had failed an exam and could not progress to her third year, an inquest has heard.
Mared Foulkes from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was studying pharmacy at Cardiff University and had already passed a re-sit of the assessment.
But her results email on 8 July 2020 did not include the re-sit mark. Her mother Iona said the lack of support from the university was "awful".
Her body was found at Britannia Bridge.
At the inquest in Caernarfon on Thursday, Mrs Foulkes said the lack of help from the university led directly to her daughter's death.
She described her as someone who "loved her family and friends", and was focused on developing her career.
The university's head of pharmacy said that lessons needed to be learned and changes would be made to the way exam results were ratified and given to students.
Ms Foulkes had been working in a pharmacy in Caernarfon in between her studies. Staff there described her as "lovely, polite and hard-working".
She continued her studies and mainly worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. She also had to deal with the death of her grandmother in May 2020.
Giving evidence to the inquest, her mother said: "Mared didn't say anything about her results on the day they arrived.
"It was only afterwards that we looked at her phone and saw that she'd texted a friend to say 'I did crap'.
"That evening, Mared said she was going to Tesco to get some things and asked if I needed anything. Then she closed the fridge door, got the car keys and left."
She said students needed support and her daughter's actions were "a direct result of the university on that day".
"Mared had a message saying she'd failed, then later we were told she hadn't failed.
"To be informed that you can't progress, with no contact from the university, would have been awful for anyone, let alone a 21-year-old student.
"She'd have been horrified that the university she loved, the course she loved, would state that. All her dreams and aspirations were finished with that sentence."
Prof Mark Gumbleton, head of the school of pharmacy at Cardiff University, said Ms Foulkes had taken a practical test on 26 March as part of a module called formulation sciences.
She failed, but went on to re-take it on 24 April, when she passed, but her email in July did not take this re-test into account.
Prof Gumbleton said this was standard practice, but added: "Lessons are always to be learned.
"We acted within the regulations, but we need to move towards a simpler system of ratifying grades.
"The challenge is to avoid a situation where we create confusion. I believe the university is looking at this and changes are going to take place."
The inquest continues.