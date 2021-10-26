Velindre Cancer Centre: Meadow protesters in stand-off with police
- Published
A protester chained herself to a gate in a stand-off with police to protect a Cardiff meadow from development.
The new Velindre Hospital has planning consent to build a cancer centre on Northern Meadows in Whitchurch.
About 20 protesters gathered at the site, along with some 16 police officers, as well as contractors.
Velindre says it is clearing vegetation and wind-fallen trees ahead of ground survey works.
'Hidden gem'
The woman, who had a bike lock around her neck, told BBC Wales she had been locked to the gate since early morning.
Another woman, called Pip said: "I am protesting because we are in the middle of a climate crisis and I'm fed up of politicians making lots of promises, promises to take action and completely failing to take action.
"Today we are resisting for as long as possible."
Some protesters have also set up camp near to another entrance to the fields.
Lionel Jacobson, a retired GP from the Ely area of the city, added: "It's a hidden gem here - I knew nothing about it.
"It's the wrong hospital on the wrong site at an extortionate cost. It should be co-located on to a large hospital."
Last month a legal challenge failed to halt the building works.
Protesters now claim the vegetation clearance breaches the planning conditions set out by Cardiff council.
David Powell, project director for the cancer centre, said: "The works being carried out are focused on limited vegetation clearance that will allow us access to do ground survey work on the site in the coming weeks. The work will only include removal of previously wind-fallen trees as agreed with Cardiff council."
He said the work was being done in line with the European Protected Species Development Licence (EPSL) granted by Natural Resources Wales and ecologists were on site to ensure the licence conditions were met.