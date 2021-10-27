Wales weather warning extended as heavy rain forecast
A weather warning for heavy rain has been extended to cover most of Wales on Thursday and Friday.
The Met Office said up to 60mm (2.3in) was widely forecast, with up to 100mm (4in) over parts of north-west Wales from 06:00 BST on Thursday.
The warning, which is in place until 15:00 on Friday, covers every council area in Wales except for Flintshire.
The Met Office said "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely", along with disruption to travel.
It said there could be persistent rainfall starting in north-west Wales, with isolated "heavier bursts" across south Wales leading to 60mm of rain in under nine hours.