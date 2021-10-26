Louise Minchin: Man admits stalking BBC presenter
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to stalking by sending intimidating comments to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and her adult daughter on Instagram.
Carl Davies, 44, was due to stand trial but changed his plea to both charges to guilty.
Davies, of Flint, Flintshire, admitted causing alarm or distress to Louise Minchin and Mia Minchin in July 2020.
An order was made for him at Caernarfon Crown Court not to refer to the women on any social media site.
Also, he must not encourage any third party to do so or contact the women directly or indirectly.
Davies was told he must not approach any BBC-owned or run premises, or any BBC film set or areas.
He was released on bail pending a pre-sentence psychiatric report.
The court heard that Davies served in the armed forces in Iraq and had been living for many years with untreated post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Judge Nicola Saffman told the court that the most likely sentence was one of immediate imprisonment.
Davies is to be sentenced on 15 December.