M4 Bridgend: Four-mile tailback after collision
- Published
A crash involving a motorbike and car has closed part of the M4 at Bridgend, leading to big hold-ups.
It has affected travel between Junction 36 Sarn and Junction 35 Pencoed on Tuesday morning.
South Wales Police said the road has been shut in both directions and it advised motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic analysts Inrix said it had led to four miles (6.4km) of traffic following the crash at about 07:30 BST.
Surrounding roads through Sarn and Bridgend have become congested as traffic looked to divert on to alternative routes, it added.
