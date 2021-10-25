Bafta Cymru: Gangs of London wins four awards
- Published
Crime drama Gangs of London has won four awards at Wales' biggest film and TV awards ceremony.
The TV series won awards for photography and lighting, sound, editing and production design in Bafta Cymru's second ceremony to be held online.
It's A Sin, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience won two awards each.
Best actor and actress went to Callum Scott Howells and Morfydd Clark.
Howells said in a tweet that he "genuinely" could not believe the win for his role as Colin in It's a Sin.
"To say this means the world to me and my family is such a understatement! Thank you from the bottom of my heart forever," he wrote.
Morfydd Clark won her first Bafta Cymru award for her performance in Saint Maud.
In her acceptance speech, she said it was an "absolute pleasure" to play Maud.
ITV series The Pembrokeshire Murders won best TV drama, with Marc Evans also picking up a gong for best fiction director, making it the eighth win of his career.
Meanwhile, It's a Sin creator Russell T Davies wrote that it was "an honour" to win the award for best writer.
First-time nominee Liana Stewart won best director, under the factual category, for Black and Welsh.
Rhod Gilbert won best presenter for Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience, which also won best factual series.
This year's breakthrough award went to Michael Kendrick Williams for his role as producer on Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge.
The winners were announced at the 30th Bafta Cymru Awards hosted by Alex Jones, with 22 awards presented throughout the evening.
Who were the winners?
- Best actor - Callum Scott Howells, It's a Sin
- Best actress - Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud
- Best TV drama - The Pembrokeshire Murders
- Best director: fiction - Marc Evans, The Pembrokeshire Murders
- Best director: factual - Liana Stewart, Black and Welsh
- Factual series - Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience