BBC News

Police seize e-scooters being used on roads and paths

Published
Image source, South Wales Police
Image caption, Some of the 23 e-scooters which have been seized in the last few weeks

More than 20 e-scooters have been seized by police following complaints.

E-scooters are legally classed as a motor vehicle and cannot be used on public paths or roads unless they are part of a government trial.

South Wales Police said Cardiff Bay and Penarth are not part of that trial, and people are inadvertently breaking the law which can lead to points on a licence.

The force said teams will continue to educate users, and enforce when needed.

"We're aware that those planning to use e-scooters are purchasing them in the mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads," a police statement said.

"This is not the case and people are inadvertently breaking the law in this way."

Related Topics

More on this story