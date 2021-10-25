Police seize e-scooters being used on roads and paths
- Published
More than 20 e-scooters have been seized by police following complaints.
E-scooters are legally classed as a motor vehicle and cannot be used on public paths or roads unless they are part of a government trial.
South Wales Police said Cardiff Bay and Penarth are not part of that trial, and people are inadvertently breaking the law which can lead to points on a licence.
The force said teams will continue to educate users, and enforce when needed.
"We're aware that those planning to use e-scooters are purchasing them in the mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads," a police statement said.
"This is not the case and people are inadvertently breaking the law in this way."