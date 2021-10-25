Logan Mwangi: Angharad Williamson remanded over son murder charge
The mother of a boy, five, who was found dead in a river has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July.
His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, from Sarn, appeared via video link at Newport Crown Court where she spoke to confirm her name before the case was adjourned to a later date.
Two other people have also been charged with Logan's murder.
Logan's stepfather John Cole, 39, also from Sarn, has previously been charged with Logan's murder, as has a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age.
All three defendants have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.