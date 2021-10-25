Llanfairpwll village at risk of being urbanised, opponents of houses say
A village will be turned into a congested, urbanised area if affordable homes are built on greenfield land, opponents have said.
Anglesey council wants to build 27 houses on fields near the Garnedd Estate in Llanfairpwll.
Resident Medwyn Roberts said: "There are plenty of other fields around this area where people can build houses."
The council and the developer has said more affordable homes are needed and it was the only suitable site in the area.
A council spokesperson said: "Our Housing Service is leading and collaborating with partners on various schemes to provide much needed, affordable housing, through a range of tenures, for local residents on the Island.
"The proposed scheme is an example of work being undertaken."
But residents also say the character of the village will change.
"Why do planners all over the country want to fill in spaces in village areas, turning them from villages into urban areas?
"We want to protect these fields," added Mr Roberts.
Resident Alan Sior said: "Doubling of the number of houses served by the roads here will cause great problems with traffic, but also the land itself is subject to flooding so there will be great problems coming from that."
Developers DU Construction said there was a "desperate need" for affordable homes.
"There are currently 101 households on the Tai Teg Register for affordable housing in Llanfairpwll, mainly wanting two and three bedroom homes.
"These are all local people, all verified as being in need of affordable housing," the developer added.
It added that it had considered other sites but none of them were suitable, adding that flood risk and accessibility was "acceptable".
A date has not yet been set for when the application goes before the planning committee.