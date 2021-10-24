BBC News

Three hurt in Bridgend suspected armed burglary

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Armed police were called to reports of an assault in Tremgarth, Bridgend

Three people have been injured during a suspected armed burglary in Bridgend.

Armed police were called to Tremgarth in the Wildmill area of the town, just after 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a third did not require further treatment, South Wales Police said.

A 27-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for information.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.