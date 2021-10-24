Three hurt in Bridgend suspected armed burglary
Three people have been injured during a suspected armed burglary in Bridgend.
Armed police were called to Tremgarth in the Wildmill area of the town, just after 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a third did not require further treatment, South Wales Police said.
A 27-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remain in police custody.
Police are appealing for information.
