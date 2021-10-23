Second home protesters claim rural areas face housing crisis
- Published
Rural areas are facing a housing crisis according to protestors against second-home ownership in west Wales.
More than 150 campaigners gathered in Newport, Pembrokeshire, to demand action by the Welsh government.
They said second-home ownership in the county was pricing local people out of the property market.
The Welsh government said Wales is the only UK nation where local authorities have the power double council tax rates on such properties.
Protesters gathered on Parrog beach in the popular holiday village in Pembrokeshire to voice their concerns about the impact second homes have on the housing market.
They say the price of a three-bedroom house in the village is now more than £400,000, while the average property price across the county was now £227,000.
Rally organiser, Hedd Ladd-Lewis, who was raised in Newport, said the housing market was "out of control" in the area and local people had "no hope" of living in their own communities.
Second-home owners in Pembrokeshire will pay double the normal rate of council tax from next year. This follows a decision by the Welsh government to allow local authorities to add a premium of up to 100%.
Pembrokeshire became the third area to impose the maximum increase, after Gwynedd and Swansea, saying it would use the income to build more affordable homes.
The Welsh government has also increased the higher rate of land transaction tax, which applies when people buy an additional property.
"We are also working at speed to implement sustainable solutions to what are complex issues," a spokesperson said.
"This includes a commitment to build 20,000 new, low-carbon homes for social rent over the next five years."