Ryan O'Connor: Gucci bag robbery and murder accused deny charges
Four men and a 17-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty to killing a 26-year-old man and robbing him of his Gucci bag, in Newport, in June.
The body of Ryan O'Connor was found on Balfe Road in Alway, Newport, on 10 June.
Appearing at Newport Crown Court, Lewis Aquilina and Elliot Fiteni, both 20, Kyle Raisis, 18, and the 17-year-old all denied charges of murder and manslaughter.
They also denied robbery.
A fifth man, Ethan Strickland, 19, was unable to appear in court because of a Covid outbreak in Cardiff prison, but his lawyer indicated he would also deny the charges.
The defendants, all from the Cardiff area, were remanded into custody until 10 December for a pre-trial review with the trial listed for 4 January.