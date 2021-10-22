Emiliano Sala flight organiser put no pressure on pilot, court told
The man accused of endangering the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala died has told a court he put no pressure on the pilot.
David Henderson, 67, of Main Street, Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, denies the charge.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died in the crash in the English Channel in January 2019.
Mr Henderson said he had "definitely not" pressurised the pilot to fly from Nantes to Cardiff.
At Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, a series of text messages between Mr Henderson and the pilot David Ibbotson in the months leading up to the fatal flight were read out.
The messages contained repeated references to the need for Mr Ibbotson to get the qualification he would need to be able to fly at night. The last of the messages discussing the night rating was on 22 Dec.
In a statement made after he was arrested, Mr Henderson said the flights were due to take place during the day and that he expected Mr Ibbotson to comply with his obligations, the court heard.
He told the jury: "If he didn't have the rating to fly, I would have expected him not to do so."
Mr Ibbotson had not expressed any reluctance to fly, Mr Henderson said, adding he had no reservations about the pilot's competence.
Mr Henderson, who had previously admitted trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation, told the court there was no reason to expect that Mr Ibbotson would fly the aircraft contrary to the regulations for flying.
He said Mr Ibbotson had flown the aircraft on a number of occasions and had no doubt about his competence to fly it.