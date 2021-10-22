Swansea: Jury fails to reach verdict on care home worker
- Published
A jury has failed to reach a verdict of the ill treatment or wilful neglect of residents at a Swansea care home.
Tony Rowlands, 51, of Neath, had denied committing the offences while working at Frood House Clydach care home in Swansea.
Two other care workers were previously found guilty of the ill treatment or wilful neglect of vulnerable people at another Swansea care home.
The prosecution will have a week to decide whether to ask for a retrial.
Douglas Stephens, 40, of Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire, has been found guilty of four charges of ill treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity.
Anthony John Thomas, 64, from Sketty in Swansea, was found guilty of two counts of the same charge.