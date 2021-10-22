Covid: PCR test not needed for fully-vaccinated travellers
- Published
Fully-vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from 31 October will no longer have to take a PCR test.
Instead, they'll be able to take a lateral flow test (LFT) within two days of their arrival.
The change will bring Wales into line with the rest of the UK, although the rules in England will come into force a week earlier.
But Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she remained "concerned" about the UK government's approach.
LFTs can be fully carried out at home and are cheaper than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are processed in laboratories.
If people have a positive LFT on their return from travelling overseas, they will be required to isolate for 10 days and take a follow-up PCR test.
The rules will apply to full-vaccinated travellers returning from countries that aren't on the so-called red list.
People will continue to have the option of booking and taking a PCR test as the required day two test.
'This is not ideal'
In a statement to Members of the Senedd (MSs) on Friday, Ms Morgan said the Welsh government was unable to introduce the changes at the same time as the UK government - and in time for the half term holiday - "as we have not received sufficient or timely information from the UK government on how these changes will operate in practice".
"This is not ideal. However, despite the differences for a short period, Welsh residents wishing to travel will be able to do so.
"The only difference from English residents will be that up until the 31 October Welsh residents will need to continue to book a day two PCR test."
Ms Morgan added that the Welsh government "remained concerned" about the UK's government's approach and "the speed at which it is opening international travel".
"However, it is difficult for us to adopt a different testing regime to that required by the UK government, as the majority of Welsh travellers enter the UK through ports and airports in England.
"Having different testing requirements would cause significant practical problems, confusion among the travelling public, logistical issues, enforcement at our borders and disadvantages for Welsh businesses."
Ms Morgan added that she had written to the UK Department of Health and Social Care requesting further assurances.