Cardiff: 46 arrests after large Shirenewton disturbance
More than 40 arrests have now been made following a large disturbance at a travellers' site.
Four men were injured and officers seized a number of weapons after the incident at Shirenewton, on Wentloog Avenue, Cardiff, on 21 March.
There have now been 46 arrests in relation to the serious disorder, including 15 men, four teenage boys and a woman from Cardiff.
Most arrests were made on 22 September, with all released on bail.
As well as the arrests made by South Wales Police in Cardiff, the Met Police made 18 arrests, Thames Valley Police arrested four people and there was one arrest in each of the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey and Gwent force areas.
"This recent enforcement follows a complex six-month investigation by a team of South Wales Police detectives and has involved the assistance of many other police forces," said Det Supt Ceri Hughes.