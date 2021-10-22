Covid: Lockdowns will not help Welsh NHS - ex-health boss Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Dr Roland Salmon says he hopes NHS winter pressures do not lead to wider Covid restrictions

Covid lockdown restrictions should not be brought back to help NHS Wales deal with winter pressures, a former health boss has said.

Dr Roland Salmon, former director of communicable diseases for Public Health Wales, said he believed such rules were only "at best marginally" beneficial.

He said efforts should be redoubled to vaccinate those most at risk.

It comes as Covid-19 was found to be the third leading cause of death in Wales in September.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has said further Covid rules before Christmas are "unlikely" at the moment.

On Thursday, ahead of a difficult winter, the Welsh NHS recorded its worst performance figures ever.

NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall said the system was running "at the hottest we've seen" due to Covid.

The Covid case rate in Wales is currently 651.9 per 100,000 people. For a month it has been higher than any other UK nation.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Dr Salmon said he was "certainly concerned about the pressure on the NHS" with staff shortages, high bed occupancy and Covid.

"However, one of my abiding hopes is that this doesn't lead to a reimposition of wider social restrictions," he said.

"It doesn't seem to me that they actually worked the first time, or at best marginally in the short term."

He argued that such restrictions "cost a lot", not only financially but in terms of mental illness, domestic abuse, addiction, and delays to health treatment. "I feel that there have to be other approaches to this," he added.

Image source, Huw Fairclough Image caption, The Covid booster campaign started in September across all four nations of the UK

Dr Salmon said it would be more efficient for people working in vaccination centres to try to prioritise vaccinating those over 60, or clinically at-risk groups who have not yet had their second Covid jab, rather than chasing younger people to get jabbed.

"It would be a much better use of our vaccinators' time to try and find and persuade these people to accept the vaccination, than chasing a lot of younger people, particularly 12 to 15-year-olds," he said.

Between 92.4% and 96.3% of those in age groups over 60 in Wales have received two doses of vaccine.

Covid was third leading cause of death in Wales in September

Office for National Statistics figures show that Covid accounted for 8.5% of all registered deaths in Wales, compared to with 6.6% of all deaths in England.

There were 253 deaths in September due to Covid, out of 289 which were involving Covid in Wales.

It had been Wales' seventh leading cause of death in August.

Heart disease and dementia were the two leading causes of death in Wales in September, with flu and pneumonia ranked eighth.

It also found the mortality rate for deaths due to Covid in Wales last month was 89.6 deaths per 100,000 - significantly higher than the previous month and the highest rate since February.

But there were three health board areas with September mortality rates higher than the Welsh average - 122.5 per 100,000 in Cwm Taf Morgannwg, 115.1 in Swansea Bay and 107.8 in Betsi Cadwaladr.

There have been 7,267 deaths due to Covid in Wales over the 19 months.

'Hospitals are like December and January already'

Dr Dai Samuel, consultant hepatologist at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, described the situation in hospitals as "extremely busy".

"It feels like December and January time already," he said. "That's the big concern really that we're going into this second winter, where everything is really up in the air at the moment."

He also said that finding beds for patients was a "big challenge" in hospitals.

Dr Samuel said many feel the best capacity for occupied hospital beds' capacity would be 85-90%, where as he said the health board's hospitals were "always running" at 95-99%.

"A few of my colleagues have already been off sick with burnout, I certainly feel pretty burned out myself," he added.

Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has pleaded with the Welsh public to "play their part" in keeping the virus at bay.