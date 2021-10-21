Abersoch school gets glimmer of hope it may survive
A seven-pupil school facing closure has been given hope it may yet survive.
Despite worries about the impact on the Welsh language, Ysgol Abersoch is due to shut in December.
But concerns about the closure have been raised by some Gwynedd councillors, who referred to proposed new housing and employment opportunities in the village.
Some members were also concerned aspects of a council report were "inaccurate and misleading"
That related the impact on the community, as well as the Welsh language.
Referring to the future construction of a hotel creating 40 jobs, and land earmarked for up to 15 new affordable homes, they said this had not been given proper consideration.
They questioned the decision to close the school in December in the middle of the academic year.
Officers tried to allay their worries.
They stressed the education department had followed to Welsh government rules and closure in December would give enough time to further bridge both communities.
Education member Cemlyn Williams said the process had been "fair."
But councillor Alwyn Gruffydd said "he could not believe" the cabinet "went down the road of no return".
He criticised the decision to consult during a pandemic and claimed the long-standing threat of closure had contributed to dwindling pupil numbers.
And he pointed to Plaid Cymru opposition to the recent closure of schools in the Swansea Valley.
Councillor Elwyn Jones said closure would hamper efforts to protect the Welsh language in Abersoch.
Abersoch councillor Dewi Wyn Roberts questioned "the rush to close by Christmas".
A proposal by councillor Judith Humphreys to give cabinet more time to discuss the objections passed by eight votes to six.
Ffred Ffransis, of Welsh language campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said it was clear things could not be rushed and the school should not be shut by Christmas.
"Cymdeithas is calling on the cabinet to delay a final decision until Easter and use the next six months to properly consider the options put forward by governors," he said.
Educating each pupil currently costs £17,404 per pupil compared to the county average of £4,198 per pupil.
The closure could save the authority nearly £100,000.