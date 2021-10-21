Aberdare: Man charged with manslaughter after assault death
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an assault.
Father-to-be Keyron Curtis, 21, died after he was attacked outside the Colliers Arms in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Daniel Howells-Thomas, 24, of Llwynderi, Penywaun, has also been charged with common assault.
This charge relates to a separate attack at the same location at about the same time on Sunday, police said.
Mr Howells-Thomas was due to appear at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
South Wales Police have again appealed for information.
On Wednesday, Mr Curtis's family said the expectant father had "a heart of gold" and "would have been a great dad".