Swansea: Two carers found guilty of offences against vulnerable
- Published
Two care workers have been found guilty of the ill treatment or wilful neglect of residents at a Swansea care home.
The jury at Swansea Crown Court is still considering a similar charge against a third man.
Douglas Stephens, 40, of Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire, has been found guilty of four charges of ill treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity.
Anthony John Thomas, 64, from Sketty in Swansea, was found guilty of two counts of the same charge.
A similar charge against Tony Rowlands, from Neath, who worked at a different care home operated by the same company is still being considered by the jury.
The judge told the jury to return at 10:30 BST on Friday when they will be given further legal instruction.