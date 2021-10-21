BBC News

Swansea: Two carers found guilty of offences against vulnerable

Image caption, Douglas Stephens (left) and Anthony John Thomas (right) have been found guilty of ill treatment or wilful neglect

Two care workers have been found guilty of the ill treatment or wilful neglect of residents at a Swansea care home.

The jury at Swansea Crown Court is still considering a similar charge against a third man.

Douglas Stephens, 40, of Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire, has been found guilty of four charges of ill treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity.

Anthony John Thomas, 64, from Sketty in Swansea, was found guilty of two counts of the same charge.

A similar charge against Tony Rowlands, from Neath, who worked at a different care home operated by the same company is still being considered by the jury.

The judge told the jury to return at 10:30 BST on Friday when they will be given further legal instruction.

