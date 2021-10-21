BBC News

Pontypridd: Suspected bomb handed in at police station

Image caption, Pontypridd Police Station, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been evacuated as a "precautionary measure"

A police station has been evacuated after someone tried to hand in a suspected bomb, police have said.

Officers have cordoned off an area around the police station in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, including roads near the bus station.

South Wales Police said the roads would remain closed as a precautionary measure until it was safe to reopen them.

The force urged people to avoid the area until further notice.

Berw Road has been closed in both directions between Taff Street and Graigyrhesg Road.

Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, added that Pontypridd Town Council's building had also been evacuated and cordoned of by the police.

Due to road closures bus company Stagecoach have announced they will not be able to serve Pontypridd bus station until further notice.

Bus operator Adventure Travel have also announced all of their bus services to Pontypridd are on hold.

