Pontypridd: Suspected bomb handed in at police station
A police station has been evacuated after someone tried to hand in a suspected bomb, police have said.
Officers have cordoned off an area around the police station in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, including roads near the bus station.
South Wales Police said the roads would remain closed as a precautionary measure until it was safe to reopen them.
The force urged people to avoid the area until further notice.
Berw Road has been closed in both directions between Taff Street and Graigyrhesg Road.
Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, added that Pontypridd Town Council's building had also been evacuated and cordoned of by the police.
Been made aware of an ongoing incident in Pontypridd. The area around Llys Cadwyn, Pontypridd Police Station and Ponty Town Council has been cordoned off and buildings evacuated. Please avoid the area if possible due to effect this will have on traffic. pic.twitter.com/9kV4cb8Z1t— Cllr Andrew Morgan (@AndrewMorganRCT) October 21, 2021
Due to road closures bus company Stagecoach have announced they will not be able to serve Pontypridd bus station until further notice.
Bus operator Adventure Travel have also announced all of their bus services to Pontypridd are on hold.
#Aberdare.Due to a Police incident in Pontypridd, we are unable to serve Pontypridd bus station until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience. Services 60 & 61 will terminate at Abercynon until the situation is resolved. We will keep you informed.— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) October 21, 2021