Wrexham: Child hit by car outside primary school
A child has been injured after being hit by a car outside a school in north Wales.
The child was taken to hospital after the crash outside Victoria Community Primary School in Poyser Street, Wrexham, at about 08:45 BST.
North Wales Police said the child is believed to be in a stable condition in hospital.
The road outside the school was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses.