BBC News

Wrexham: Child hit by car outside primary school

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The child was hit by a car outside Victoria Community Primary School in Wrexham

A child has been injured after being hit by a car outside a school in north Wales.

The child was taken to hospital after the crash outside Victoria Community Primary School in Poyser Street, Wrexham, at about 08:45 BST.

North Wales Police said the child is believed to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The road outside the school was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses.