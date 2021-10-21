Logan Mwangi: Boy, 14, charged with five-year-old's murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore, Bridgend county, on 31 July.
South Wales Police said the teenager would appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later this morning.
Logan's mother and step-father, and a teenage boy, have already appeared in court in connection with his death.
John Cole, 39, has been charged with murder.
He and Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, both from Sarn, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was previously charged with perverting the course of justice.
Following Logan's death, residents left floral tributes, teddies and cards near the part of the river where he was found.
Logan's classmates previously described him as a "happy boy" who "liked Spiderman" and "playing hide and seek".
His friends were said to be "heartbroken" by his death.