Covid: More restrictions unlikely, says Eluned Morgan
- Published
Further Covid restrictions in the run-up to Christmas are "unlikely" at the moment, Wales' health minister has said.
However, Eluned Morgan pleaded with the Welsh public to "play their part" in keeping the virus at bay.
It comes as the Welsh NHS records its worst performance figures ever.
The Covid case rate in Wales is currently 617 per 100,000 people - and in recent weeks it has been higher than any other UK nation.
Asked whether Christmas would look more normal this year, Ms Morgan told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We certainly hope so."
"But in our Covid plan, there is a second scenario where we start to go back up through those levels of restrictions, and that is something we'll keep an eye on.
"But at the moment it's unlikely that we'll go down that path - but who knows what the winter will bring, we still don't know whether there'll be a new variant, so we just have to keep an eye on the situation. It's still something that we're living and learning about as we go along."
However, she admitted cases were not reducing in Wales as hoped, compared to other parts of the UK such as Scotland.
"As the head of the NHS has said, it's going to be the toughest winter ever in the history of the NHS," Ms Morgan said.
"And I would plead with the Welsh public to take their responsibility in trying to lower that pressure in making sure that they take their level of responsibility through being Covid-safe.
"Making sure that they are washing their hands, that they're working from home where they can, but also that they're not using services that are inappropriate, and there are mechanisms for example to take the pressure off GPs, the pressure off the ambulance services and our accident and emergency services."
She also urged people to take their Covid booster jabs and winter flu jabs, if offered.
Ms Morgan said she was "really concerned" about the pressure NHS and social care workers are under.
"They are exhausted, they're also responding to Covid within the community," she said.
"We still have very high rates within our communities, as high as they've ever been, and of course some of those nurses are catching Covid too.
"That means they've got to get off work and that puts more pressure on the people who are already in work."
'Impossible'
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is in dispute with the Welsh government over plans to increase pay by 3% - and will ask members if they are prepared to take industrial action.
Ms Morgan said it was "not possible" for the Welsh government to pay nurses more without more money from the UK government.
"The RCN are more than welcome to come back to the table - we've offered them lots of additional enhancements beyond the 3%," she added.