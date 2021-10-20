Rachel Nurse: Reporter, 23, dies of ovarian cancer
- Published
A journalist who landed her dream job while undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer has died, aged 23.
Rachel Nurse, a reporter at the South Wales Argus, was described by her colleagues as a "bundle of energy" and "a ray of sunshine who brought joy to the newsroom".
Rachel passed away at her home near Cardiff, surrounded by her family.
Her parents Maggs and Terry Nurse described her as "a beautiful soul, funny and charismatic".
"She was very successful and always in life gave back to help others," they told the Argus.
Rachel achieved her degree in English literature degree and completed her masters at Cardiff University while being treated for ovarian cancer.
She started working as a journalist in February, which her friends and family said was her passion.
"Nothing was going to stop her, and she did it - amazing," said her parents.
"There are so many things that Rachel achieved in her short life with us that we are so proud of and will have so many memories to talk about."
'I'm so young'
Rachel's best friend, Victoria Tidy, said she had been keen to raise awareness of ovarian cancer in young women.
"She told me when she was diagnosed, she messaged me straight away," she said.
"She would talk to me throughout, when she was having chemo and things like that, I Facetimed her every evening.
"With ovarian cancer, not many young women get it. She felt a little bit alone at first, she said 'I'm so young, there's not that many people in Wales my age that have ovarian cancer - she wanted other people not to feel that."
She added that Rachel had remained positive and was looking forward to the future, enjoying her job and dreaming of seeing the world.
"Just before Covid we went travelling together, we were talking about all the other travelling we would do, like go to South America together."
She added: "When she was in remission, she was really looking forward to life, she had a job that she really wanted and was really passionate about, really looking forward to the future.
"She was always so supportive and pushed me to realise my dreams. She took life by the balls."
'The world is a much sadder and darker place'
Rachel's former teacher Ceri Lane said she was "devastated at losing Rachel", who had overcome self-doubt and "blossomed", while helping other students with anxiety.
"She was always focused on journalism and was determined to get to her dream job, which she did with grace and grit," she said.
"Rachel was a rock... she gave people self-belief and a desire to be the best they can be.
"The world is a much sadder and darker place without Rachel and the light she carried with her."
'I have cancer, is it worth me applying for the job?'
Gavin Thompson, editor of The National Wales and the South Wales Argus, described how his newsroom had "lost one of our own".
He paid tribute to much-loved colleague, adding that "a career should be measured in achievements, not time, and Rachel's was pretty amazing".
Rachel joined Newsquest in February as part of the launch team for The National, before moving on to the South Wales Argus, Penarth Times and Barry & District News to continue her training, but still regularly contributing to The National.
"Cancer would not stop Rachel achieving her dream to be a professional journalist," said Mr Thompson.
"Before applying for the job with Newsquest, she called me and said 'I have cancer, is it worth me applying for the job?'. I'm very pleased I said yes.
"Before she died, Rachel told her mum to pass on that 'we'd better find someone really good to replace her'. Rachel can't be replaced, but we'll do our best to honour her memory."