Emiliano Sala: Pilot had been asked to not fly the plane by its owner
- Published
The pilot of a plane that crashed into the English Channel, killing footballer Emiliano Sala, was ordered not to fly the aircraft, a court has heard.
Fay Keely said she asked that David Ibbotson not fly her plane after being told of previous infringements.
David Henderson, 67, was the plane's operator and was responsible for choosing appropriate pilots.
Mr Henderson is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft.
Sala, 28, was involved in a multimillion-pound transfer from French club Nantes to Cardiff City FC, when the plane crashed into the sea in January 2019, killing the striker and pilot Mr Ibbotson, 59.