Penrhyn Bay: Plans to improve sea wall 'at risk of failure' put to public
- Published
Plans to strengthen "aging" coastal defences on the north Wales coast are being put to the public.
Built in the 1950s, the concrete beach wall at Penrhyn bay, Conwy county, protects residents from tides.
However, the council has said climate change may have accelerated erosion of the defences, and without works it could be at risk of failure.
The plans, published by Conwy council, include building an offshore T-shaped breakwater to protect the sea wall.
Councillor Greg Robbins said the improvements were needed as "there is a growing threat to the ageing seawall".
The council said without the defences 39 properties are at risk of being directly damaged by coastal erosion, and 316 at risk of flooding.
Earlier this year £6m work on coastal defences started just up the coast at Old Colwyn after the council warned of "catastrophic failure" if nothing was done.
The plans for Penrhyn Bay could also see 55,000mᶾ of small-sized shingle imported to sit in front of the seawall, offering further protection.
The plans also include improvements to the promenade, with a new accessible beach ramp, a beach shower and bicycle stands mooted.
Mr Robbins, who is cabinet member for Environment and Transportation, said: "The main focus of these plans is protecting the sea defences and nearby infrastructure and properties.
"At the same time, there's an opportunity to improve the promenade for residents and visitors. We're encouraging local residents to look at the plans and give us their comments."
The consultation runs until 11 November.