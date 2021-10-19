Zac Harvey: Fan heater probably caused fire which killed boy, 3
- Published
A caravan fire which killed a three-year-old boy and seriously injured his four-year-old brother was probably caused by an electric fan heater, an inquest has heard.
Zac Michael Harvey died of smoke inhalation in the blaze in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion, on 19 January, 2020.
The toddler was sleeping in a caravan with his father Shaun Harvey and brother Harley, who both escaped.
Coroner Peter Brunton said Zac died as a result of misadventure.
Giving evidence, fire service investigator Christopher Howells said the fire was likely to have been started by an electric fan heater.
Aberystwyth Coroner's Court heard Shaun Harvey told Dyfed-Powys Police he had used a heater but believed he had switched it off before going to sleep.
It was powered from a nearby house using an extension lead, Mr Brunton was told.
Later, Shaun Harvey woke to an inferno which had consumed the caravan and could not get both his sons out in time.
Zac's brother Harley, then four, was not expected to survive his injuries, but made a full recovery.
Mr Brunton gave his condolences to Zac's mother, who was at the inquest, and said he hoped his conclusion would bring some comfort to them.