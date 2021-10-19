Wales weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office
- Published
A warning of thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Wales for Wednesday.
The yellow warning, which was issued by the Met Office and also covers parts of England, is scheduled to start at 04:00 BST and last until noon.
Forecasters said a brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds may cause some disruption.
Travel could be affected and there is a small chance of flooding and power cuts, according to the weather warning.