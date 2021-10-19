Stagecoach bus strike: More than 50 south Wales routes affected
- Published
School and college bus services across south Wales will be disrupted as bus drivers go on strike today.
More than fifty routes linked to the Blackwood, Brynmawr and Cwmbran depots are affected.
Workers' union Unite Wales said around 230 drivers had joined protests following a dispute over pay.
Stagecoach said staff deserved a pay rise and had "left no stone unturned in an effort to reach a settlement."
Further strikes are expected to take place throughout October and November.
Unite Wales said members deserved a "fair pay" wage of £10.50 but that two rounds of talks with conciliation service Acas had failed.
The union claimed Stagecoach proposed cuts to sick pay and paid breaks to achieve a wage of £10.10 per hour.
Unite regional officer Alan McCarthy said: "Our drivers earn £9.35 and £9.50 an hour. We've asked for £10.50 which the company has described as a "fantasy wage."
"£9.50 an hour is not liveable, it is poverty wages. £10.50 is more than reasonable.
"In England, drivers are being paid more, in Manchester it is £12.66, Chorley and Preston is £11.80 and the south west is around £12.50."
Mr McCarthy added that in England strike action was avoided when Stagecoach, which is the largest bus operator in the UK strike, made an 11th hour offer to unions.
'We are open to further discussions'
In a message to customers on its website, Stagecoach Wales said it had been seeking to constructively negotiate a pay agreement with the Unite union.
The company said: "Our offer would give employees a significant pay increase of more than 6%, employees would also continue to have access to pension and other benefits and sick pay rates would be at the same level agreed with the union at all other depots in Wales.
"However, with bus networks across Wales remaining in a fragile state as we emerge slowly from the pandemic, the union's demand for a 10.5% increase in one step is not achievable without damaging your bus services.
"We have already involved the independent mediation service Acas to try to reach a settlement. While that has not succeeded to date, we are open to further discussions with Unite through ACAS. Stagecoach remains committed to finding a solution,"
Blackwood, Brynmawr, Cwmbran and Pontypool bus services affected
Services across Blackwood, Brynmawr, Cwmbran and Pontypool will be disrupted from Tuesday 19th October.
Caerphilly town (except service 26), Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf services are not affected.
Unite Wales said the dates Stagecoach drivers will be on strike are:
- From 02:00 BST on 19 October until 01:59 BST on 24 October
- From 02:00 BST on 25 October until 01:59 BST on 26 October
- From 02:00 BST on 29 October until 01:59 BST on 31 October
- From 02:00 BST on 1 November until 01:59 BST on 7 November
- From 02:00 BST on 8 November until 01:59 BST on 10 November
- From 02:00 BST on 12 November until01:59 BST on 13 November