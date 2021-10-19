Shotton: £500m to be invested in mill, creating 300 jobs
- Published
About £500m will be invested in a mill, converting it to produce cardboard from paper waste, it has been confirmed.
Turkish firm Eren Holding, a family-owned company bought Shotton Mill in Deeside, Flintshire, from UPM earlier this year.
Initially, it was suggested the move could create 650 new jobs at the mill, which used to make newsprint paper.
It has now been confirmed the number will be about 300 and the site will be powered by biomass fuel.
It currently employs 190 people, a drop from 530 in the 1990s following the decline in demand for newsprint paper - the production of which will end this month.
A commitment was made in May that all current employees would transfer to the new owners.
The company will change the existing site to produce containerboard and tissue products and build a new combined heat and power plant.