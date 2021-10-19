Emiliano Sala: Man acted 'dangerously' in organising Sala flight
A man acted "recklessly and dangerously" when he organised a flight carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, a court has heard.
David Henderson, 67, of Main Street, Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, enlisted a pilot who was neither qualified or competent, said prosecutor Martin Goudie.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died in the crash in January 2019.
Mr Henderson denies endangering the safety of an aircraft.
The defendant had previously admitted a charge of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.
Mr Henderson was scheduled to pilot the flights which took Sala, 28, from Cardiff to Nantes and back again, but could not, as he was on holiday in Paris with his wife, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Instead, he asked Mr Ibbotson, who he knew, to pilot the flights, despite him not having a commercial licence, Mr Goudie said.
The court was told that Mr Ibbotson was not competent to fly in the poor weather which Mr Henderson knew had been forecast.
He added Mr Henderson "ignored certain requirements" and that the organised flights were "not operated and organised out of a love for Emiliano Sala or Cardiff City Football Club", but for his business interests.
The second flight in the single-engine Piper Malibu came down in the English Channel on 21 January.
In the summer of 2018, more than six months before the crash, Mr Henderson was told by the aircraft's owners that Mr Ibbotson "should not pilot the Piper-Malibu again" after he committed two airspace infringements while flying it.
But Mr Henderson, who managed the day-to-day operations of the aircraft, had contacted Mr Ibbotson again about flying the aircraft by 5 August.
Fay Keely, who represented the trust which owned the aircraft, was "not aware Mr Ibbotson was the pilot" on either of the flights between Nantes and Cardiff, the court heard.
Mr Henderson had known prior to these flights there were issues with Mr Ibbotson's flying having been told he did not have a commercial licence and that he had been "all over the place" on a previous flight, the jury was told.
Mr Goudie said: "Right from the get-go, Mr Henderson was aware he was dealing with someone who had a private licence, not a commercial one."