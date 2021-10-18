BBC News

Aberdare: Murder arrest as man dies following assault

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police said they were called to the Colliers Arms in Penywaun

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man died following a serious assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Colliers Arms in Penywaun, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 01:10 BST on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but has since died, South Wales Police said.

A 24-year-old man from Penywaun has been arrested and was in police custody.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any footage to come forward.

Related Topics