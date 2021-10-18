Tŷ Llywelyn: Man who died at mental health unit was a prisoner
- Published
A mental health patient who died at a north Wales hospital was a prisoner, an inquest has heard.
Darren Roberts-Pomeroy, 24, died at the Tŷ Llewelyn medium secure unit on the Bryn y Neuadd Hospital site in Llanfairfechan, Conwy, on 1 October.
He was jailed, along with another man, for three years and four months after admitting robbery in July 2018.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board launched an investigation after he was found dead in bed by a member of staff.
Following a post-mortem examination, pathologist Brian Rodgers deferred a decision on the cause of death pending toxicology and histology tests.
Coroner John Gittins told the inquest that on the morning of 1 October, deputy ward manager Owain Roberts called police to report Mr Roberts-Pomeroy had been found dead in bed by a member of staff.
An inquest had to be held because Mr Roberts-Pomeroy had been detained under the Mental Health Act, Mr Gittins said.
'Troubled childhood'
In May 2018, Mr Roberts-Pomeroy drew a kitchen knife on a Premier Store shop assistant after being refused whisky when he failed to show ID.
Along with Mathew Ward, then 22, of Penmaenmawr, he stole £500 from the till and took four bottles of whisky but was caught just 10 minutes later.
Mr Roberts-Pomeroy, who had been on licence at the time, told police he wanted to return to prison and had "a raging drugs habit".
His barrister, Mathew Dunford, told the court he was extremely remorseful and had had a troubled childhood, adding he drank two litres of vodka a day and had mental health problems.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.