BBC News

Tŷ Llywelyn: Mental health unit death investigated

Published
Image caption, The 25-bed unit is in the grounds of Bryn y Neuadd Hospital

An investigation has been launched after the death of a patient at a mental health unit in Conwy.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board confirmed the death happened at the Tŷ Llewelyn medium secure unit.

Tŷ Llywelyn is a 25-bed unit on the Bryn y Neuadd Hospital site, Llanfairfechan.

The health board said it would not comment further while investigations are carried out.

Iain Wilkie, director of mental health and learning disability services, said: "I can confirm that, sadly, there has been a death at Tŷ Llywelyn which is being investigated in line with health board procedures.

"We will not be providing any further information at this stage."

Related Topics

More on this story